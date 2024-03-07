Two men in Fort Bend County were arrested and charged for stealing more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from local gas stations.

Alfred Chapur Dominguez, 26, and Karel Cardenas Caballero, 28, were charged with stealing diesel fuel from local gas stations, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

CRIME: HPD Chief Finner addresses how 264,000 cases ended up suspended

Investigators say they noticed diesel fuel thefts from Richmond and Sugar Land areas from January to February. In January, officials reported 639 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a gas station on S Hwy 6 in Sugar Land, while another 690 gallons were stolen from a station on S Peek Road in Richmond during February. The total amount of fuel stolen from both months was 1,329 gallons.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Alfred Chapur Dominguez

Dominguez and Caballero were allegedly using a minivan equipped with battery-operated pumps to siphon fuel into concealed tanks inside the vehicle.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Burglary and Theft Investigators arrested the suspects during a diesel fuel theft at a gas station located in the 6600 block of Grand Mission Boulevard in Richmond.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Dominguez and Caballero were booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and charged with Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirement, a second-degree felony. Additionally, Dominguez faces a charge of Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument, a third-degree felony.