The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office presented NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal with an honorary Special Deputy badge. As part of the honor, Shaq is recognized for supporting law enforcement agencies and communities nationwide.

Sheriff Eric Fagan noted that Shaquille generously supported many police associations and police officers injured on the job. A generous donor to youth programs and unwavering support for U.S. troops, he is recognized for his contributions.

Fort Bend County officials acknowledge Shaquille's recent expansion of his Richmond restaurant, "Big Chicken," as a significant culinary milestone and a job creator contributing to Fort Bend County's economic growth.

The badge symbolizes the unity between a sports legend and law enforcement, underscoring Shaq's positive influence on communities nationwide.