The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the remains of a young white male, who is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Officials said the body was found on February 13, 1978 in Fresno, Fort Bend County, Texas, adjacent to FM 521 and parallel to the railroad tracks. The closest intersection to the location is Evergreen Street.

Photos provided by authorities

Authorities said the victim may have gone missing approximately five to six months prior to the discovery of his body.

The victim was estimated to be between 18 and 25-year-old, standing between 5'5" to 5'9" tall, with a slender build and light brown hair.

Officials said a forensic genealogy investigation indicated that he may have had European ethnicity, possibly from the Baltic region, Russian, Ukraine, Poland, or Czechnia.

DNA samples were collected and entered into the national missing person's database.

"We encourage the community to come forward with any relevant information that may aid in bringing closure to this decades-old case and providing answers to the victim's family and loved ones," said Sheriff Eric Fagan.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1 or Cold Case Detective Scott Minyard at 281-341-4651. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).