Fort Bend County cracking down on child abuse, 6 men sentenced

Fort Bend County has secured convictions and sentences for six child abusers in October 2024, according to a release.

The convicted individuals and their sentences include:

Justin Ray Gonzalez: 40 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children.

Gregorio San Nicolas Torre III: 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Adrian Antonio Garcia: 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Michael Everett Gaines: 12 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

Juan Noe Melgar: 20 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

Paul Shannon Martinez: 75 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

District Attorney Brian Middleton commended the efforts of law enforcement and the bravery of the child victims who came forward.

He emphasized the importance of reporting child abuse and seeking help for survivors.

The District Attorney's Office urges parents and guardians to educate their children about internet safety and to be vigilant in monitoring their online activity.

The Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recommends the website, Netsmartz, for age-appropriate resources on internet safety.