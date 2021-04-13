Fort Bend County COVID-19 Risk Level decreases to yellow

article

Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 Risk Level is decreasing from orange to yellow on Tuesday, County Judge KP George announced.

The yellow level means there is a low to moderate community risk, according to county guidance.

Judge George says the numbers are improving, but residents need to continue to be vigilant.

"This is not the time to let our guard down," he said.

He encourages residents to continue following CDC guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

According to guidance from the county, to move down from the orange level – which signified a moderate to significant community risk – the following criteria had to be met:

- 14 day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID19 cases

- 14 day flat or decreasing trend in daily COVID19 hospital and ICU population

- 14-day average or fewer than 10% of hospital population in use by COVID-19 patients

At this risk level, the county suggests these guidelines for activities:

- Avoid and cancel medium (10250 people) and large public and private gatherings (250+)

- Avoid nonessential business and personal travel

- Use public transportation with caution

- Practice good hygiene and social distancing

- Avoid visits to vulnerable populations in nursing homes and long-term facilities and hospitals.