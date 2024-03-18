The roadway has reopened after an incident in Fort Bend County that left a truck hanging off of a flyover that is under construction.

According to the Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the incident happened on FM 1093 west of SH 99 on Monday morning.

SkyFOX aerials shows the front tire of the truck hanging off of the flyover before it was lifted up and righted on the roadway.

The constable’s office says rebar fencing struck a vehicle below, but the driver was not injured.

Eastbound lanes of FM 1093 were closed at Katy-Gaston, as well as eastbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway at Katy Gaston until the truck was moved.