Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office identifies man fatally shot by deputy near Beasley

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the man who was shot by a deputy on Saturday.

Jacob Huerta, 37, died in the deputy-involved shooting that originated from an alleged hit-and-run incident near Beasley, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident began in the 8600 block of U.S. 59 southbound in Beasley, where deputies responded to a report of a non-fatal hit-and-run crash.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect vehicle had fled the scene, but deputies were able to catch up to it. FBCSO says Huerta was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to FBCSO, deputies repeatedly ordered Huerta to exit the vehicle, but he refused. The sheriff’s office says Huerta eventually exited his vehicle and then rushed at the deputies with a knife.

A deputy reportedly fired his taser at Huerta, which failed to subdue him. The sheriff’s office says Huerta then stabbed the deputy, who then shot Huerta.

Huerta died at the scene.

The injured deputy was transported to the medical center in Houston where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

"It’s a sad day any time our officers are forced to use their weapon," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Our deputies are trained to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations such as this."

The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation.