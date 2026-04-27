Former Sweeny Fire Chief Timothy Dale Webb arrested on child sexual assault charges

The Brief Timothy Dale Webb was arrested on several charges, including sexual assault of a child, on Saturday. His son was also arrested in January on 13 charges. Both men formerly served as fire chief of Sweeny Fire and Rescue.



Former Sweeny Fire Chief Timothy Dale Webb was arrested on several charges, including sexual assault of a child, just three months after the arrest of his son.

Timothy Dale Webb arrested

Timothy Dale Webb (Photo: Brazoria County Jail)

What we know:

According to jail records, Timothy Dale Webb was arrested on Saturday for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual assault and one count of prohibited sexual conduct.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2000 and 2004, according to jail records.

What we don't know:

His bond has not yet been set.

The backstory:

Timothy Dale Webb served as the chief of Sweeny Fire and Rescue until February, when the department announced he had been removed from his position and would be taking a leave of absence.

His removal from the position came after the arrest of his son Timothy David Webb in January.

Timothy David Webb arrested

Timothy Webb

Timothy David Webb, who also formerly served as Sweeny fire chief in 2025, is facing 13 felony charges including:

two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact

four counts of solicit prostitution/other payor person under 18

one count of indecency with a child sexual contact

four counts of indecency with a child by exposure

Investigators say the alleged incidents involving Timothy David Webb occurred between August 2023 and August 2025.