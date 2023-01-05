A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday.

The police department says Saldivar was an officer at the time of the incident on Jan. 12, 2021, and he retired effective July 9, 2021. He was a 20-year veteran at the time of the shooting.

According to Pasadena PD, the incident unfolded when Saldivar conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a red light infraction. That stop ultimately ended in a shooting that wounded 35-year-old Randy Aviles, officials said. He survived his injuries.

The police department said the case was referred to the grand jury following an "extensive and collaborative investigation" by their Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.