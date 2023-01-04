Uber driver fights back against robbery suspects pointing gun at his head: Video

It was supposed to be a normal workday for Dovran as he picked up riders while driving for Uber, but it turned into a fight for both his property and his life.

He picked up two riders near Westheimer and Voss back on October 18 it was 4 p.m. so still daylight.

He was supposed to drop those riders off at one location, but after the pickup, they changed the drop-off to an apartment complex on Dunvale Road about 4 minutes away and when they got to that location things took a violent turn.

One of the suspects reached forward and tried to grab Dovran's phone, but he didn't let go.

"The second one put a gun to my head, and then the first one came to my car pulled the driver's door, and tried to pull me out, but I was holding tight," Dovran recalled.

Those suspects attempted to steal sovran's phone and his car, but even with a gun to his head, he wasn't going down without a fight.

A struggle ensued and Dovran managed to put his car in drive and pulled off, but the suspect with the gun was still in the back seat.

"He was holding a gun to my head, he was screaming 'stop the car, or I'll shoot you,'" Dorvan said. "I didn't stop, and then lucky for me, he decided to jump out."

Luckily, he managed to escape with only a few scratches, FOX 26's Gabby Hart asked what made him fight with a gun to his head.

"I don't know, I didn't think about it I was just scared," he replied

Dovran still drives for Uber but says he's being more cautious about who and where he picks up.

Crime Satoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to the arrest of those suspects.

Uber sent the following statement:

"The actions of the riders shown in the video were chilling to watch, and we are grateful the driver wasn’t injured. We removed the rider’s access and have reached out to the driver to offer support. We look forward to assisting police in identifying those responsible."



Uber recently rolled out a rider verification feature to add an extra layer of protection for drivers, they said if a driver feels unsafe, they can end the ride immediately.