2 people attack Uber driver in wild video, 1 arrested, another on the run

Do you remember the wild video where two people attacked an Uber driver? FOX 26 showed it to you last month.

The good news is one of the suspects is now off the streets.

Police arrested Frank Blanco on Wednesday.

Investigators said Blanco and Destinee Guerrero beat up an Uber driver outside an Exxon on the Eastex Freeway in November.

Frank Blanco (left) and Destinee Guerrero (right) (Source: Houston Police Robbery Division)

Guerrero is still on the run.

If you know where she is, contact Houston police.