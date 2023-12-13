Former Clements High School teacher arrested in Georgia for sex trafficking

A former Clements High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for sex trafficking, according to officials.

The Fort Bend Independent School District said the warrant was out of the state of Georgia for trafficking persons for sexual servitude.

School officials said that law enforcement believes there were no local victims.

School officials added, "Due to privacy laws and to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the district is unable to share additional information at this time."