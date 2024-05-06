Former Boy Scout volunteer sentenced to 22 years

David Lee Nelson, 41, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of producing child pornography and two counts of attempted production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nelson had positioned the cameras so that they would capture a shower stall and other portions of the bathroom.

