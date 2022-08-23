Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa honors 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor in return to Houston

A survivor from the deadly school shooting in Uvalde threw out the first pitch Tuesday evening before the Astros-Twins baseball game.

"She’s here with us," said former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. "We’re here to support her all of the way through."

The Correa Family Foundation and Carlos Correa organized the event Tuesday to honor 10-year-old Mayah Zamora as their August Hero of the Month. In addition, it was Correa’s first game back in Houston since signing with the Minnesota Twins.

Although Correa said he was excited to return to Houston, he said the night was all about Zamora.

Zamora was released from a San Antonio hospital in July after being severely injured by the shooting at Robb Elementary School. The 10-year-old had nearly two dozen surgeries and was hospitalized for 66 days.

Upon returning home from the hospital, Zamora learned the suspect had lived near her family’s house.

"She learned the shooter lived two blocks from her," said Dr. Ricky Flores, President of the Correa Family Foundation. "I talked to Carlos [and] we all got involved. We made a promise to find her a new place to stay in the meantime, and help them build a new house somewhere they feel comfortable living."

The Correa Family Foundation plans to build the Zamora family’s new home somewhere that doesn’t have those painful memories.

On Tuesday, the Zamora family visited Mattress Mack at Gallery Furniture before the Astros game. The business owner will be donating new furniture to fill their house.

The 10-year-old was all smiles Tuesday meeting her favorite Astros players during batting practice. She also got to meet Correa for the first time.

"It’s great to finally be here and spend time with her and her family," said Correa. "We’re going to spend a lot more time with her, a lot more work to be done."

Even though Correa plays for a new team in Minneapolis, he says he plans to work closely with Mayah and her family over the next few months to build their new home.

"This is where I live," said Correa. "This is home. In the offseason, I always come back to Houston. This is where my house is. I always feel like [whoever] is in need, we’ll be there to help."