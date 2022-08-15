Astros host 500 Uvalde community members for 'Uvalde Strong Day' at Minute Maid Park

Sunday afternoon, hundreds of Uvalde community members had a special day at Minute Maid Park. The Astros organization bussed in families and friends of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary for their "Uvalde Strong Day"

"We had emotions on the way over here just getting here, and my daughter would be happy to be out here," said Javier Cazares, the father of Jackie Cazares. "That’s where it hurts."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON UVALDE

In hopes of providing some sort of distraction, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers Jr., as well as manager Dusty Baker participated in a Q&A before the game.

Members of the community of Uvalde, TX attend the game as the Houston Astros host Uvalde Strong Day before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on August 14, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Astros are busing in 500 members of the Uv Expand

"We try to be good neighbors in not only our community but around Texas, so I’m really proud of our guys today getting up there and talking to them, Dusty, make them feel at home," said Astros owner Jim Craine.

Afterward, Dusty Baker had a special moment with Abraham Gonzales, a coach from Uvalde. Baker was given a hat to remember the community.

"Astros have been so great to our community, and I know it’s just a small way, but I kind of wanted to give back to him and to just let him know that hey, we appreciate you and everything that the Astros are doing right now," said Gonzales.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE HOUSTON ASTROS

So many were thankful for this opportunity, especially Faith Mata who threw out the first pitch in honor of her sister Tess who lost her life inside Robb Elementary.

Members of the community of Uvalde, TX at Minute Maid Park as the Houston Astros host Uvalde Strong Day before the game against the Oakland Athletics on August 14, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Astros are busing in 500 members of the Uvalde community a Expand

"The trip out here just meant so much to us, and I just feel so, so honored the fact that I get to do this for not only my sister but all of the 20 other people and kids who lost their lives," she said.

Mata knew her sister was watching down, adding, "It’s hard because I wish she was here instead of in picture, but I know she’s here. I feel her."