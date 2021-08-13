For the second time in less than a week, convicted felon free from jail on multiple bonds dies during shootout

"His history should be able to predict his need to be incarcerated," said Chief Deputy Kirk Bonsal with the Precinct 3 Constables Office.

When you have as many mug shots as 35-year-old Dexter Attaway, it’s safe to say you’re a career criminal. Even though he’s got six felony convictions and three stints in prison that didn’t stop 180th Criminal District Court Judge Desean Jones from freeing Attaway from jail by granting him nine felony bonds in 2020.

"Finally the 180th District Court said enough is enough and they actually revoke his bond," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "They had him in custody where he should have been."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

But for some unknown reason, Judge Desean Jones freed Attaway again last April.

"There was an inappropriate relationship between Attaway and this 16-year-old that was under investigation at the time all of this occurred," said Bonsal.

MORE BREAKING BOND STORIES

That led Precinct 3 Constable deputies to Attaway‘s home in Crosby on Thursday where he opened fire on them.

"Our officers were in a small confined space being shot at," Bonsal said. "One of them, a bullet went through his pants, a bullet struck the taser on his duty weapon. Another officer was able to get into a bathroom to take cover."

Attaway escaped from the house, carjacked a truck, and led DPS troopers and Chambers County Sheriffs Deputies on a chase.

"Fired shots at them during the chase, head-on collision with a trooper injuring the trooper," said Bonsal.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Attaway died in the gunfire.

The same thing happened to 62-year-old Randal Burton last Sunday.

He too was free from jail on multiple felony bonds and lost his life during a gun battle with deputies.

RELATED: 62-year-old habitual criminal killed in shootout with constables was free from jail on PR bond

"None of this should have ever happened because they shouldn’t have been out on multiple bonds to begin with," said Kahan.

Advertisement

"It just seems to keep happening," Bonsal said. "It’s placing the community at risk and it’s placing our officers at risk."