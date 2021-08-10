62-year-old habitual criminal killed in shootout with HCSO was free from jail on PR bond

"He is a ticking time bomb of crime," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.



What’s more eye-catching than the tattoo on 62-year-old Randal Boyd Burton’s forehead? His extraordinarily lengthy criminal history.



"17 felony convictions just in Harris County and there are others throughout the state," Kahan said. "He just finished serving a two-year sentence for endangering a child."

Last March, Burton got a felony cash bond for the delivery of a controlled substance.



Then in May, he was given a personal recognizance bond, also known as a get out of jail free card, by 351st Criminal District Court Judge Nata Cornelio.



The charge was aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



"A felony PR bond on someone who has over 20 felony convictions, that made zero sense," Kahan said.



On Sunday, deputies say Burton was caught shoplifting at the Walmart on Kuykendahl. Precinct 4 Constable deputies pulled over the car Burton was riding in.



"Our deputies were fired upon immediately when they got out on the guy," said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. "They returned fire to defend themselves and killed the suspect."

Herman says he’s not surprised a Harris County Criminal District Court Judge would give a habitual criminal like Burton a PR bond.



"What a judge did, in this case, cost a man his life," the Constable said. "Had my deputies been killed, I can tell you our community would be outraged. I would be outraged."



This is not Judge Nata Cornelio’s first time to be featured on Breaking Bond.



"This particular court was featured a month ago on another defendant, who is now charged with murder out on seven felony bonds," said Kahan.



"The people of Harris County are fed up with it and elections do have consequences," Herman said. "The elections are next year. Trust me the 1.2 million people that I represent out here, they are wide awake."

In a statement, the DA’s office says, "A prosecutor reminded the court that the defendant had an extensive criminal record, which includes more than 15 felony convictions and warned the defendant was an escalating threat to the community as shown by him pointing a gun at a woman during his latest crime."