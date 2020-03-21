Food services available to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

article

School closures, resource hoarding, and social isolation are leaving many Houstonians without the food they need to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of available resources:

- The Houston Food Bank is remaining operational. Houstonians can find information on where to find the closest food bank or how to apply for SNAP on their website.

- Area school districts continue to offer meals and food to kids during the COVID-19 outbreak despite school closures. See if your district is offering meals as well as where and when to pick up.

RELATED: Washington Redskins' Adrian Peterson donates $50,000 to support HISD’s food distribution sites

- Harris County Department of Education authorized a resolution to provide food to recipients of Head Start. This will be available through 10 drive-thru facilities. See the schedule and locations below.

Advertisement

- The Salvation Army of Greater Houston relaunched its website to serve as a hub to accept requests for people in need of food, household items, emotional support, and activities amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

- The Soup Kitchen at the Joseph House Crisis Center is closed, but the other services of the Crisis Center will continue with a limited number of people being admitted at a time to allow for social distancing.

- Bayou City Blessings continues to work to ensure that children continue to receive their weekend food bags during school closures related to the coronavirus.

- Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston and Galveston County program provides home-delivered meals to over 4,400 homebound seniors and disabled adults in five counties – Harris, Galveston, Montgomery, Liberty and Chambers.

- Burger King restaurants in the United States are offering two free kids meals for one adult meal.

RELATED: Complete list of closures and cancellations