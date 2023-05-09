Expand / Collapse search

Flood Watch: Emergency crews on stand-by as Houston braces for heavy rain

Harris County authorities ready for potential flash flooding, severe weather

FOX 26 Reporter Natalie Hee has reaction from residents after the recent storms and more are possibly on the way.

HOUSTON - A flood watch is in effect in the Houston area until 7 PM Wednesday night.

Harris County Pct 4 Constables say their emergency response crews and boats are on standby for the next several days. 

Around 6:30 pm Monday, deputies say a woman was killed after a tree fell on top of her car at East Cypresswood near Whitewood in Spring. Investigators said the woman was driving alone. The medical examiner's office has not released her identity. 

Houston resident seen walking in knee-high flood waters on northeast side

While FOX 26 was examining the flood waters in Houston, our cameras found a resident walking trudging through.

"It’s a freak accident. It’s just unfortunate. It could’ve been any one of us," said Capt. Vicente Medina. 

Some school districts like Aldine and Galena Park ISD canceled after-school activities Tuesday due to the flood advisory. 

Jeep trapped in Houston floodwaters during severe weather

During our FOX 26 live stream of severe weather coverage, our cameras caught a jeep that managed to get stuck in the heavy flood waters.

Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District said in preparation for the large amount of rainfall that’s expected over the next few days, the city of Houston and the coastal water authority began releasing water from Lake Houston to increase capacity for stormwater runoff.

Lindner advises people to stay off the roadways during the heaviest rains, if possible.

Houston-weather: Heavy rainfall leaves flooded runways

FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson has more on how much rain has fallen across the Houston area.

"Most of our wind related incidents around here only last five or 10 minutes, and you know, like what happened yesterday, was a very small, isolated location where they had some really gusty winds. And you know, the other thing with the wet grounds is that it does not take a lot of wind to push over some trees. So just be mindful of that. If you're out having travel, or if you can delay that until the storm passes," Lindner said. 