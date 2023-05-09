A flood watch is in effect in the Houston area until 7 PM Wednesday night.

Harris County Pct 4 Constables say their emergency response crews and boats are on standby for the next several days.

Around 6:30 pm Monday, deputies say a woman was killed after a tree fell on top of her car at East Cypresswood near Whitewood in Spring. Investigators said the woman was driving alone. The medical examiner's office has not released her identity.

"It’s a freak accident. It’s just unfortunate. It could’ve been any one of us," said Capt. Vicente Medina.

Some school districts like Aldine and Galena Park ISD canceled after-school activities Tuesday due to the flood advisory.

Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District said in preparation for the large amount of rainfall that’s expected over the next few days, the city of Houston and the coastal water authority began releasing water from Lake Houston to increase capacity for stormwater runoff.

Lindner advises people to stay off the roadways during the heaviest rains, if possible.

"Most of our wind related incidents around here only last five or 10 minutes, and you know, like what happened yesterday, was a very small, isolated location where they had some really gusty winds. And you know, the other thing with the wet grounds is that it does not take a lot of wind to push over some trees. So just be mindful of that. If you're out having travel, or if you can delay that until the storm passes," Lindner said.