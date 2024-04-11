Frontier Airlines has announced 7 new nonstop flight destinations from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Nonstop flights from IAH to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) is kicking off the season of new routes on April 11.

Nonstop flights to Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth will launch on April 21.

Service to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Ontario, Calif., and Chicago O’Hare will launch May 17.

With these new routes, Frontier will serve a total of 14 destinations from Houston this year.

To celebrate, Frontier Airlines is offering fares as low as $89*.

"We’re thrilled to launch nonstop service to so many exciting destinations from Houston this spring, offering consumers a variety of ultra-low cost flight options to cities across the country," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

New service from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH):

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-houston for additional information.

Frontier recently introduced UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

UpFront Plus seating is available on flights departing on or after April 10.