Fight between 2 friends ends in deadly stabbing in SW Houston

A fight broke out between two women in southwest Houston and ended in a deadly stabbing, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a call on Thursday around 11:35 p.m. about a woman being stabbed at 8100 Creekbend Dr.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old woman had been drinking and showed up at her friend's apartment. The friend told her to leave, which made the woman angry.

The two women ended up in an argument that made its way outside, police said. The woman attacked her friend, but a mutual male friend tried to stop the fight. The woman got away and started to attack her friend a second time.

The friend then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife to defend herself and stabbed the woman in the chest.

Officials found the woman in the parking lot and pronounced her dead. Her identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The friend with the knife was detained at the scene. No charges were announced, but the case will be presented to a Harris County grand jury for review.

The incident is still under investigation.