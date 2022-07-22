18-year-old charged with murder of AC repairman working in west Harris County

article

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an AC repairman who was shot and killed while working in west Harris County in May.

According to the sheriff’s office, Elijah Jacob Thorton, 18, was arrested and charged on Thursday in the deadly shooting of Wagil Aly, 51.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in shooting death of repairman in west Harris County still on the run

The deadly shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. May 12 in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive.

Deputies say Aly was doing service work at a home when someone approached him and shot him.

A search for the suspect was conducted in the area after the shooting, but he was not located at the time.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to investigate.

On Thursday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators charged Thornton with murder.