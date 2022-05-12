Suspect in shooting death of repairman in west Harris County still on the run

article

The search is on for the person who shot and killed a repairman in west Harris County Thursday evening.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say an AC repairman, believed to be doing service work at a home. He was out front near his work truck when he was confronted by an unknown suspect.

That's when, authorities said, the suspect shot him several times for unknown reasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The repairman, 51, was airlifted by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.

The suspect is described as a Black male, with an afro, wearing red sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

While deputies were in the area, they saw a male matching the description getting into a vehicle a block over. But when they tried to engage, the suspect ranaway.

A perimeter was set up by deputies in the area, but they were not able to locate the suspect.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units, responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. No motive for the shooting has been determined and investigators urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the homicide unit 713-274-9100.

Advertisement

Investigator caution anyone who encounter the suspect, not approach him but call 911. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.