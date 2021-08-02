Expand / Collapse search

Fifth Harris County sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning another deputy who died after contracting COVID-19.

Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting the virus.

"Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Waters’ family, friends, and colleagues," HCSO said in a statement.

Deputy Waters served the sheriff’s office for 11 years. He was most recently assigned to District 4 patrol in west Harris County.

The sheriff's office says Waters "also set the foundation for many deputies' careers as a patrol field training officer."

"We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again that this terrible virus is still with us," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Deputy Waters loved his job. He consistently invested in the next generation of deputies, mentoring them and guiding them to become our agency’s future leaders."

He is the fifth sheriff's office deputy, and the sixth employee agency-wide, to die after contracting the virus. The others are:

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6, 2020.
Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died June 13, 2020.
Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died on Nov. 2, 2020.
Detention Officer Robert Perez, 54, died on Feb. 2, 2021.
Deputy Alexander Gwosdz, 32, died on April 22, 2021.