Brother of HCSO deputy who died of Covid-19 speaks with FOX 26

The Harris County Sheriff’s department is saying goodbye to another deputy whom Covid-19 has taken.

Senior Deputy Johnny Tunches passed away on Monday.

FOX 26 spoke with his brother, Randy Tunches, on Wednesday. He said his brother was a hard worker and truly enjoyed what he did for a living.

“He was a special man, he really was a special man,” Randy said.

Deputy Tunches passed away at the age of 56, after contracting Covid-19 in September.

He was hospitalized in October, ending a month-long battle earlier this week. He served in District 2 in Humble for 29 years.

“He was full of life, he had a passion for life and I know that he is going to be very sorely missed,” Randy said.

Randy says his brother was a role model and truly enjoyed the community he served and those he worked with.

And had a back for lifting people’s spirits.

In a show of support, while he was in the hospital, the department held an impromptu prayer vigil back in October.

“He was the kind of guy that they would go to for advice and for a shoulder to lean on,” Randy said. “It’s been really hard for those guys in that district, this is the second death out of that district.”

With the death of Deputy Tunches, three deputies have lost their battle with Covid-19.

And will be honored as passing away in the line of duty.

“It says a lot because he knew the possibility of this occurring, of us contracting Covid, but he didn’t back down. He remained and continued to serve the public, which in my opinion is the definition of a hero,” Randy said.

Deputy Tunches leaves behind a wife of over 20 years and three daughters.