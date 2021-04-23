Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

article

A Harris County deputy passed away Wednesday from COVID-19 complications, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputy Alexander Gwosdz, 32, was a 9-year agency veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to his grieving family, loved ones, and colleagues," the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputy Gwosdz joined the agency in 2012 as a detention officer responsible for the custody and care of those in the largest jail in Texas. Since graduating from the Sheriff’s Office Basic Peace Officer Course in 2014, he has served as a patrol deputy in northwest Harris County.

Deputy Gwosdz is the fourth Sheriff's Office deputy, and the fifth employee agency-wide, to die after contracting the virus.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6, 2020. Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died June 13, 2020. Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died on Nov. 2, 2020. Detention Officer Robert Perez, 54, died on February 2, 2021.

"We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again of the dangers of this terrible virus," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Deputy Gwosdz loved his job. He had a servant’s heart. He came from a law enforcement family; his father is a retired Sheriff’s Office deputy and our brother in blue. His whole life was ahead of him."