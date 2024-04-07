In January, FOX 26 reported on what police thought was a robbery turned homicide when a bystander shot the robber, but an investigation now shows that the robbery was fake.

22-year-old Rasshauud Scott was staging a robbery that two victims were in on when Jesus Vargas, a bystander, shot and killed him.

Court records say that Scott was working with William X Winfrey, who instructed Scott to stage the robbery in exchange for money.

The documents say the two victims were in on the robbery, so they could file for U-Visas. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a U-Visa is granted to victims of certain crimes to aid law enforcement in solving cases. It grants the victim temporary immigration status, including work authorization; temporary immigration status for qualifying family members of the victim; and the possibility of lawful permanent resident status.

Court documents say police found telegram messages between Scott and Winfrey coordinating the staged robbery.

Documents stating that the two had staged at least two robberies with the same method before, saying they did one the night before Scott was killed on Jan 26 on 4400 Lockwood Drive at the Swift gas station.

In that case, both victims submitted for U-visas and one of them received one.

Another documented case is from February 27, 2023 at 6601 Gessner Road. The documents say all three people who claimed to be victims applied for and were granted U-Visas.

Winfrey is now charged with murder in the killing.

Sade Beverly, Scott's fiance, says she's now left to raise their two children alone.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him at all. He was making a dumb decision. I'm not defending him, of course, but he didn't deserve to die," she said.

She said she knew bits and pieces of what Scott would do during these set-ups, and while she knew he was doing the wrong thing, she thinks he should be alive to see his day in court.

"Somebody still lost a life at the end of the day. Have some decorum," she said. "It would have eventually caught up to him, and he would have had to learn the hard way. He just took him out. He didn't get the chance to fix his mistakes."

She says she also wants to see the shooter, Vargas, charged.

"He's the one behind the trigger. He's the one who made that decision," she said.

Court documents say that Vargas told the two fake robbery victims to "not tell anyone I was here" and left the scene.

The documents say he later met with police and told them he ran because he is on probation and was afraid. Those on probation are not legally allowed to be in possession of a gun.

Police say the decision to charge Vargas has been sent to a grand jury. No records indicate a decision has been sent back at this point.

There are no records indicating whether the people who allegedly posed as victims in the January staged robbery have been charged.

Beverly says she thinks lax gun laws have a lot to do with this homicide.

"Nobody's talking about the real issue here, and that's gun laws. They need to change," she said. "I don't see how people are able to say its okay to take somebody's life. It's never OK."