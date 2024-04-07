Cyclists took center stage this weekend for the 17th annual Tour De Houston. The event presented by Apache Corporation is a bike ride that raises money for tree planting, while promoting healthy living and cycling as a way to get around.

Thousands of bikers began and finished their bike routes on Avenida de las Americas at Discovery Green in Downtown Houston.

SUGGESTED: Southwest flight bound for Houston returns to Denver Airport after engine cover falls off

"So much fun. There were people everywhere, lots of riders, lots of security, lots of help along the way," said Jordan Contreras, a cyclist participating in the Tour De Houston.

The scenic bike route takes Houstonians and visitors through historic neighborhoods, vibrant districts, and parks. Mayor John Whitmire sent the cyclists off to ride on either the 20, 40, or 60 mile routes.

"I had the horn. I took the opportunity to admonish everyone to be safe, be kind, and celebrate this great city," said Mayor John Whitmire of the City of Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Each cyclist competed at their own pace.

"The route, it took me five hours," said Giovanni Olea, another participant.

The bike ride is a pedal for a purpose by helping the Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s Re-plant Houston Program.

"It’s for a good cause. They raise money for trees and everything to beautify our city, so I love to do that," said David Jackson, a cyclist.

Some cyclists say the ride is difficult, but worth it.

"I was struggling a lot towards the end. There was this really big bridge and my thighs were cramping up really badly," said Olea.

Mayor John Whitmire said the city will begin to organize the tree planting on Monday.