Federal firings force challenging money moves
Financial experts suggestions:
- File for unemployment benefits. In Texas, recipients can receive up to $591 / week for 26 weeks.
- Secure health insurance, either through COBRA coverage or Affordable Care Act marketplace.
- Inventory available finances.
- Tap into your emergecy fund, if available.
- Reorganize household budget.
- If you're expecting a tax refund, early filing can access money sooner.
What they're saying:
HOUSTON - "When you're let go with zero notice, it's hard to prepare," says Woodlands financial advisor Michael Neuenschwander. "Those bigger, kind of structural changes often save a whole lot more money, than the little things here and there, but they're often the tougher decisions to make."
