FBI Houston needs your help seeking information for the 'Not So Smooth Criminal' following a bank robbery in February.

Officials said the armed bank robbery occurred at Veritex Bank, located at 4000 Greenbriar Drive, in southwest Houston on February 16, just before 5 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Undercover operation uncovers million-dollar stolen vehicle ring in Harris County

The suspect robbed the bank at gunpoint before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, officials stated.

Photo of suspect (Source: FBI Houston)

He was last seen running southbound on Greenbriar Drive.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5'9" tall, with a skinny to medium build. During the robbery, officials said the suspect displayed a black handgun and carried a large black umbrella.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said he work a blue hooded sweatshirt, medical mask, thick-rimmed glasses, and a single surgical glove on his left hand.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.