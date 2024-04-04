Expand / Collapse search

FBI Houston still searching for 'Not So Smooth Criminal' for armed bank robbery

Published  April 4, 2024 10:03pm CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - FBI Houston needs your help seeking information for the 'Not So Smooth Criminal' following a bank robbery in February. 

Officials said the armed bank robbery occurred at Veritex Bank, located at 4000 Greenbriar Drive, in southwest Houston on February 16, just before 5 p.m.

The suspect robbed the bank at gunpoint before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, officials stated. 

Not So Smooth Criminal

Photo of suspect (Source: FBI Houston)

He was last seen running southbound on Greenbriar Drive. 

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5'9" tall, with a skinny to medium build. During the robbery, officials said the suspect displayed a black handgun and carried a large black umbrella. 

Officials said he work a blue hooded sweatshirt, medical mask, thick-rimmed glasses, and a single surgical glove on his left hand. 

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. 

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.