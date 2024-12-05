FBI Houston searching for 'Spectacled Suspect', 2 persons of interest following bank robbery

FBI Houston needs your help locating a bank robbery suspect they've deemed the "Spectacled Suspect", along with two persons of interest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Spectacled Bandit

Authorities said the robbery occurred on Monday at a Wells Fargo Bank located at 10261 North Freeway in Harris County.

The "Spectacled Suspect" is described as a Black male, aged 55-70, with big glasses.

If you have any information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS for up to a $5,000 reward.