Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities are searching for a suspect who escaped custody on Thursday.

Officials say 22-year-old Baytown prisoner Daniel Eugene Douglas was in the parking garage of the Joint Processing Center at 700 San Jacinto Street, while in the custody of Baytown Police Department.

Daniel Douglas

When officers opened the vehicle door, Douglas ran out and was able to get through the open bay door.

The suspect was in the process of being booked at the center before they escaped.

Anyone who sees the suspect should not approach and call 911 immediately.