Father of Arturo Solis agrees with police chief about gun reform

"Make up your minds whose side are you on gun manufacturers the gun lobby or the children getting gunned down in this country every single day," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Houston's top cop is right on the money about too many guns in the wrong hands, says Roberto Solis.

"I can't believe my kid killed somebody," Solis said.

The person, Solis' 25-year-old son Arturo Solis allegedly shot and killed is Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster.

"I'm on parole and I can go get one if I want one easily," Roberto Solis said. "I can just walk down the street and get one. That's how easy it is to get one around here."

Arturo Solis, a convicted felon, apparently had no problem getting his hands on one.

"We need more stricter gun rules," Solis said. "If you're caught with a gun not registered to you something has to be done about that."

"I met Alturo at Milby High School," said a woman, who asked that we not identify her.

"I didn't know he was abusive to women. He grew up in the church like I did," she said.

"I'm not coming out of this nightmare," Solis said. "I love my son. My son is gone.

Solis says he's praying for Sergeant Brewster's family.

"We both lose its a tragic situation because there's too many guns on the street," he said.