Fulton DA Fani Willis or Nathan Wade must step down from Trump case, judge rules

UPDATE: Judge Scott McAfee has issued a ruling on the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

According to the ruling, McAfee wrote that the Court found allegations and evidence legally insufficient to support a finding of an actual conflict of interest. However, the appearance of impropriety remains and must be handled as previously outlined before the prosecution can proceed. The Defendants’ motions are therefore granted in part and denied in part.

McAfee says Willis may step aside, along with the whole of her office and refer the prosecution to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council for reassignment, or Wade can withdraw, allowing the DA, the defendants and the public to move forward.

ORIGINAL

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to learn on Friday whether she will be disqualified from the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his codefendants over her romantic relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis, the district attorney who initiated the investigation into potential interference in the 2020 presidential election results, faced a motion for disqualification filed by one of Trump's co-defendants, Michael Roman, in early January. The motion alleged an "improper, clandestine relationship" between Willis and Wade, whom she hired on November 1, 2021, to lead the investigation. Roman and his attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, also accused Willis of "profiting significantly" from the prosecution at taxpayers' expense.

Attorneys presented their arguments after several days of extraordinary testimony earlier this month. Now Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will determine if Willis’ relationship with Wade amounts to a conflict of interest that should force them off one of four criminal cases against the former president.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

The defense attorneys claim that Willis and Wade lied on the witness stand about when their relationship began and tried to prove that Willis had a financial interest in the case by hiring Wade and going on romantic vacations together without disclosing the relationship.

READ ALL STORIES

Willis and Wade have acknowledged the relationship , but say it has no bearing on the case against Trump and that the district attorney did not reap any financial benefits Wade earned as a special prosecutor. The pair said they didn’t begin dating until the spring of 2022 after Wade was hired, and that they split travel expenses.

RELATED STORIES

McAfee has not given any signals of which way he's leaning, but said at the end of the hearing that there are "several legal issues to sort through, several factual determinations that I have to make," adding that he "will be taking the time to make sure that I give this case the full consideration it’s due."

Earlier this week, McAfee made another ruling about the case, saying that six counts in the indictment must be quashed, including three against Trump. The order left the other charges intact, and the judge wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment via another grand jury on the charges he dismissed.

What happened at the hearing

Following a preliminary hearing, Judge McAfee expressed concern about the allegations and scheduled a full hearing for Roman's motion. The hearing featured testimony from Willis and Wade, both denying any relationship before Wade's hiring and insisting Willis paid for her fair share of expenses during their relationship. Roman's star witness, Terrence Bradley, ultimately failed to deliver on the stand, claiming he was speculating about the relationship.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

After the hearing, both sides continued filing motions and replies. Roman's attorney submitted cellphone data alleging overnight stays by Wade at Willis's Hapeville home before the alleged relationship began. Lawyers for other defendants, David Shafer and Cathy Latham, filed notices for proposed testimonies to dispute Bradley's testimony.

The former president and remaining co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

What happens if Fani Willis is disqualified?

Willis’ removal would throw the most sprawling of the four criminal cases against Trump into question. But it wouldn’t necessarily mean the charges against him and 14 others would be dropped. A nonpartisan council supporting prosecuting attorneys in Georgia would be tasked with finding a new attorney to take over. That person could either proceed with some or all of the charges against Trump and others or drop the case altogether.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.