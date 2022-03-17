Family of man murdered by his employee at Greenway Plaza say he only returned to the office a week ago

The man shot and killed by one of his employees at Greenway Plaza Wednesday had only returned to the office about a week ago, according to his family.

Annette Kelly told FOX 26 her son, Doran Kelly, 48, had been working for Cedargate Technologies at Twenty Greenway Plaza for seven years. However, for the last two years, Doran had been working from home due to COVID and returned to the office a week or two ago, according to Annette.

Annette said Doran was a loving husband to his wife, Kyra, and a devoted father to his two daughters, who are 14 and 16-years-old.

Born and raised on the southeast side, Annette described Doran as a proud Houstonian, graduating from Milby High School and Prairie View A&M University.

The suspected shooter, 26-year-old Montavius Wright, was arrested at his apartment complex on Main Street Wednesday afternoon. Wright appeared in court the following day, charged with murder.

The shooting prompted a massive response from law enforcement and traumatized dozens of workers in the building, who were locked out or locked down inside for several hours Wednesday.

In court, prosecutors detailed the chilling testimony from one of Wright’s coworkers, who’d worked with him for nearly two years.

"The witness stated that he was sitting at his cubicle after lunch when he heard the gunshots. He stated that he looked up and saw Montavius pointing a pistol at the deceased. He said he saw Montavius load a pistol and Montavious told him not to say anything. The witness stated that Montavious ran for the elevator area and then ran down the stairwell."

Investigators have not yet released Wright’s motive.

As of Thursday evening, Wright remains in jail. He's due back in court before a judge Friday morning.