$500K bond for man accused of killing supervisor in Houston office building shooting

The man accused of shooting and killing his supervisor at a Houston office building on Wednesday has been identified.

Montavius Terrell Wright, 26, has been charged with murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

The shooting occurred just before noon at 20 Greenway Plaza, an office building located at the intersection of Cummins Street and Portsmouth Street just north of the Southwest Freeway.

Officers responded to the scene within three minutes of the call and went up to the shooting scene on the 10th floor, HPD said.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was no longer there.

Several law enforcement units arrived to help in securing the public and those in the building and in the search for the gunman. Officers went floor by floor, where people were sheltering in place, in their search for the gunman.

The public was asked to avoid the area while SWAT and officers searched the building and the surrounding area.

Authorities gathered information on the suspect and went to his residential building in Downtown Houston. According to HPD, the suspect was in a vehicle there and surrendered to authorities.

Witnesses identified the suspect as an employee who works on the 10th floor of 20 Greenway Plaza, where the shooting occurred.

Police believe the suspect targeted his supervisor.

"We do not know why he chose to target his supervisor," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said Wednesday. "We do believe he did target him because he passed up everybody else. We do not think this was random, but that he was actually looking for a supervisor and targeted him specifically."

The office building where the shooting occurred holds businesses that are in solar energy, investment banking, finances and technology.

People who work in the building told FOX 26 that the building management held mandatory active shooter training in October 2021.