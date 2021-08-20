Family of 42-year-old man killed in hit and run in Houston desperate for answers

"For me, I feel like I’m in a dream I’ll eventually wake up and it’s going to be over," said Jonika Herrera. "My brother is going to walk through the door."

But the cold hard truth is 42-year-old Joseph Hearn Jr. will never walk through the door again.

"You can never prepare for this burying a child," said Joseph Hearn. "It just really crushed my heart the way it happened."

Police say Hearn or "Chico" as he was called was crossing the street in the 6900 block of Telephone Road around 5 a.m. on July 31.

"He just ran him over like some animal and kept going didn’t attempt to help render aid or nothing," his father said.

A Good Samaritan, who witnessed the hit and run, tried to follow the driver who fled after hitting Chico.

"He had no respect no care about life," Hearn said. "He just zoomed through red lights and stop signs."

After losing the driver, the Good Samaritan went back to check on Chico.

"So when he went back to the scene where Chico was, Chico was dead," said Hearn.

Police believe the driver turned killer was in a white Dodge Charger.

Chico’s father and sister are hoping anyone with information will call the police.

"Stand up and be a man and accept what you’ve got coming," said Hearn.