Family of 4 with small children among 5 involved in major crash on Hardy Toll Rd

article

Two small children were among the four hospitalized overnight Saturday following a major crash on the Hardy Toll Rd. in north Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened around 1:30 a.m. over on Hardy and Rankin Rd.

Authorities say they are still gathering information to learn more about the crash but say it appeared to have started when a family of four crashed their vehicle into a k-rail.

Officials say they believe the father, who was sitting in the passenger seat, may have grabbed the wheel to help when it hit another k-rail before coming to a sideways stop across lanes.

Shortly afterward, investigators say the father got out of the car, with his two children, identified as girls who were at least under the age of 2 or 4. According to officials, that's when an oncoming car arrived and T-boned them.

The father and two children were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the other vehicle.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No other information was available, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.