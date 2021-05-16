article

It's been three days since Pearland PD confirmed Erica Hernandez's body was found inside her car.

Loved ones are still reeling from her loss after the Houston mother was reported missing in mid-April. And after a lengthy search, Pearland PD shared the devastating news her car was found submerged in a retention pond near Reflection Bay.

To honor her memory, family and other loved ones gathered Sunday at 5 p.m. for a prayer service at the intersection of Reflection Bay and Clear Lake Loop, where her car was found.

It's still unclear, as of this writing, if foul play was a factor in her death, but that has not stopped activists, like the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) from urging law enforcement to continue their investigation.

"We in LULAC are heartbroken that Erica's children and family members will never again have the joy of having their loved one around. We pray that they find the strength to deal with such great tragedy and loss.," the organization said in a statement Thursday." Furthermore, LULAC asks that law enforcement conduct a thorough investigation for any sign of foul play and if such is the case that anyone responsible be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

