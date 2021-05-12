Erica Hernandez's body found inside recovered car, Pearland PD confirms

Authorities have confirmed a body found inside a car recovered at a retention bond is that of missing Houston mother, Erica Hernandez.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

On Tuesday, Pearland police and the Houston Police Department's Dive Team were alerted by the F.B.I. that Hernandez's body may be near the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake Loop.

That's when officers found a vehicle submerged matching the make, model, and license plate of the vehicle owned by Hernandez.

RELATED: Missing mom Erica Hernandez: Family praying for answers Mother's Day weekend

Hernandez was reported missing back in April leaving a friend's home. Nearly a week later, family and friends were growing increasingly concerned and police were unsure if foul play was involved in her disappearance.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) chapter in Houston offered their condolences with the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that LULAC and the Latino Community convey our condolences to the family of Erica Hernandez. Although for over 3 weeks we joined other community leaders and organizations in publicizing her disappearance and asking for information on her whereabouts, it has become apparent that her body has been located.

"We in LULAC are heartbroken that Erica's children and family members will never again have the joy of having their loved one around. We pray that they find the strength to deal with such great tragedy and loss. Furthermore, LULAC asks that law enforcement conduct a thorough investigation for any sign of foul play and if such is the case that anyone responsible be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP