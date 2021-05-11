Police: Vehicle found in Pearland pond belongs to Erica Hernandez

Police are saying that the vehicle found submerged in a Pearland retention pond belonged to missing mother Erica Hernandez. While officials wouldn't completely confirm it was Hernandez inside the vehicle, officers were seen at the location consoling the Hernandez family.

Pearland police and the Houston Police Department's Dive Team were alerted by the F.B.I. that Hernandez's body may be near the intersection of Relfection Bay and North Clear Lake Loop. That's when officers found a vehicle submerged matching the make, model, and license plate of the vehicle owned by Hernandez.

The body found inside is being moved to the Galveston Medical Examiner's Office for final confirmation of identity.

Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen the morning of April 18 when she left a friend’s house in the 6000 block of Benning Drive in Houston.