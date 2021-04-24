Houston Police unsure if foul play involved in disappearance of Erica Hernandez

For Rafael Hernandez, each day his niece and nephews are without their mother feels more desperate.

"She's their world. They are her world," he emphasized.

Last Saturday night was the last time, Erica Hernandez, his sister was seen.

He says the 40-year-old mother of three had spent last Saturday cooking pupusas at a friend's house. After Erica dropped some off with Rafael, he says, she took her children her home. Rafael says the kids were tired and Erica still planned to drop-off food with her best friend on Benning Drive in Southwest Houston.

Rafael says Erica left there and later texted her friend.

"The last text message she had recieved was [Erica] saying that she was 5 minutes away from home," recalled Rafael.

Advertisement

Erica never came home.

Houston Police say someone known to Erica last saw her near the Fort Bend Parkway Tollway and FM 2234. She was driving a black 2020 GMC Acadia with license plate number MKJ 3303.

Texas Equusearch has been on the ground in southwest Houston looking for her vehicle.

"If the community can just keep their eyes out for this vehicle. It's a 2020 black GMC Acadia with an Aggie decal on the back of the vehicle," said Angelina Farris with Equusearch. "If we find that car, we can hopefully find Erica Hernandez, as well."

The Aggie decal reads Aggie Mom inside an outline of the State of Texas.

It a symbol of Erica's pride in her 19-year-old daughter who attends the university.

"She's trying to balance her studies and trying to help us find her mom, so it's hard on her right now," Rafael told FOX 26.

On Friday, the Hernandez family and Equusearch gathered outside the Mickey Leland Federal Building to call on Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to add her voice to their calls to find Erica.

Hernandez has waist-length dark brown hair, a nose piercing, glass, and a left shoulder tattoo with three koala bears.

She was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Houston Police say they are not sure if foul play is involved. Erica's family says they don't know of anyone who would try to hurt her.

