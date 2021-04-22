Missing woman, 40, last seen Saturday in southwest Houston

article

A 40-year-old Houston woman who was reported missing hasn’t been seen since the weekend.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Erica Hernandez was reported to have last been seen on April 17 in southwest Houston.

Erica was wearing a teal v-neck t-shirt, jeans, and teal/black tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

She has waist-length, dark brown hair with highlights, a nose piercing on the right side, wears glasses, and has three koala bears tattooed on her left shoulder blade.

Erica was driving a black, 2020 GMC Acadia with Texas license plates MKJ-3303.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

