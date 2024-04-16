A fake priest is finally in custody after being pursued by law enforcement agencies across the United States for being a serial burglar.

"Father Martin", whose real name is Malin Rostas, was taken into custody by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office in California for an outstanding felony warrant from Pennsylvania related to burglary charges.

The Catholic News Agency reports Rostas even stole several hundred dollars from a church in the Houston area.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Rostas from New York has been infiltrating churches through deceitful means to commit theft.

On April 10, around 11 a.m., deputies with the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station found a vehicle matching the description associated with the burglaries in the 10000 block of Pigeon Pass Road. Rostas, the driver of the black sedan, was arrested and investigators learned he was "Father Martin" and attempted burglary at a local church.

Malin Rostas

The Moreno Valley Investigators have taken charge of the case and intend to pursue additional charges against Rostas for the attempted burglary in Moreno Valley.

Rostas was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office gave FOX 26 this statement:

"Yes, investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office are in contact with investigators in Houston and have confirmed the suspect we have in custody, Malin Rostas, is the same suspect of burglaries in the Houston area. Because this investigation is ongoing, we cannot confirm all of the burglaries Malin Rostas has committed at this time."

The investigation remains active, with authorities urging potential victims or individuals with pertinent information to come forward.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station encourages anyone with relevant details or who may have fallen prey to similar crimes to reach out to Investigator McCracken at (951) 486-6700 or contact their local law enforcement agency.