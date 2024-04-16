A 42-year-old Texas City resident was sentenced for conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Houston area, as announced by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Shane Alan Flores pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2021, and was ordered by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown to serve seven and a half years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the court heard details of Flores' involvement in supplying 2.2 kilograms of cocaine to co-conspirators for the production and sale of crack cocaine.

In 2018, Flores was found to have provided cocaine powder to a crack distribution ring operating in the La Marque and Texas City areas, which was used to make crack cocaine, commonly referred to as "crack," which was then sold to local buyers.

Pending his transfer to a facility to be determined by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Flores will remain in custody.

The investigation leading to Flores' sentencing was conducted by the FBI’s Safe Streets and Violent Crimes Task Force, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Cusick handling the prosecution.