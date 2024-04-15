A seven-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a drive-by shooting on Sunday. Now, the family of Royder Hernan Lopez Alvarado is speaking out about the life-threatening event.

The family of a seven-year-old boy tells FOX 26 Royder had surgery Sunday night and is in stable condition, but is still in pain. FOX 26 spoke with his brother, who shared what happened. He agreed to an interview as long as his face was not shown.

The brother of seven-year-old Royder Hernan Lopez Alvarado tells FOX 26 his sibling was on his way to meet their mom at a market on Corporate Street when gunfire erupted.

"Two trucks passed by shooting at each other," said Royder's brother.

One of the bullets hit the 7-year-old bystander in his lower back and sent him to the hospital.

"When my mom saw my brother fall, I told her to help him," said Royder's brother. "I think the bullet bounced off the ground and hit my brother."

Houston police said a gold or gray sedan was traveling southbound on Corporate Drive and the shooter, possibly a black man with dreads, was in the vehicle. Someone started shooting at a blue truck with ladders in the bed traveling northbound, but they’re not sure what triggered the shooting.

"We don’t know if it was road rage. We don’t know what the actual involvement between those two vehicles," said a Sergeant for the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Unit.

The child's family described the seven-year-old as a funny and friendly kid, who is always smiling. They said he has a passion for football, cars, music, and riding his bicycle. Now, they’re praying for Royder’s full recovery.

"My mom, our family wants justice and for the police to get the people who did this," said Royber's brother.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Unit.