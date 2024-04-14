Houston shooting: 7-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in Houston.

Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 7700 block of Corporate, just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the boy was taken to an area hospital. He was shot one time in the lower back and is in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

This incident started as officials responded to reports of road rage or possible altercation between two vehicles.

Those two vehicles, a gold or gray 4-door sedan and a blue truck with ladders on top, are involved, officials said.

According to a witness, police said the gold or gray 4-door sedan was going southbound on Corporate, and the shooter, possibly a black male with dreads, was in the vehicle.

Officials said the other vehicle was going northbound on Corporate.

It's unclear if the blue truck was shooting back or just received fire.

Officials couldn't say how many shots were fired as the investigation is still preliminary.

According to a statement from Houston police, "Chief Troy Finner called and spoke with the young boy's family, who told the chief the child was undergoing surgery. The Chief assured the family our Major Assaults detectives are actively working this senseless act of violence and following up on leads. Chief Finner told family members he is praying for the child's complete recovery, and he would ask Houstonians to do the same, to do the right time and come forward to help ID the suspect."

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call (713) 308-8800.