Extreme heat continues across Texas with very little chance of rain

Dangerous heat will continue across much of the U.S. this week with a heat dome building back into the Southwest and its effect on Texas will be strong sunshine, high heat, and very little chance for rain.

High temperatures on Monday should exceed 105 in many parts of the state with highs in the Houston area near 100.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are very likely to be issued by the National Weather Service most of this week.

The GFS model shown below is the model's output for the total rain over the next 7 days and very little rain is in the forecast for Texas.

In related news, parts of Europe are bracing for historic, dangerous, and potentially deadly heat. For example, the all-time record high for the entirety of England is, according to Fox Weather, 101.7 °F, and the UK's "Met Office" is predicting highs of 100°-104° on Monday and Tuesday. Fortunately, temperatures in the United Kingdom should moderate later in the week.