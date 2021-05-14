Event planner gives tips on dealing with the worldwide flower shortage

We have dealt with many shortages in the last year. Now, your wedding or event may not feature the blooms of your dreams due to a shortage of flowers worldwide.

Unrest in South America, unfavorable weather conditions, and a global pandemic are to blame. It’s affecting those who have planned celebrations, like a wedding, right around the corner, but it’s also affecting flower shops and event planning businesses.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

FOX 26 spoke with Shari Costigan, the owner of Events de Luxe, who provided tips for those who find themselves needing flowers for their event.

She tells FOX 26, "Due to the current shortage, there has been a substantial increase in the cost of wholesale flowers and the availability of flowers, especially roses, has significantly decreased. This especially impacts the event floral business because our average wedding requires hundreds and hundreds of flowers in very specific colors and shades."

First, hire a planner and expert florist to help you maneuver thru these types of difficulties. Events de Luxe says they work hard to maintain relationships with the best floral wholesalers in town and during times like this they all pull together to make it happen.

Second, be flexible. If your dream is pink peonies perhaps having a plan B and C would be wise so that in the case those peonies are not available, you will still be totally in love with your wedding day design.

Third, greenery is more readily available, so consider designs that include beautiful greenery, and if all else fails non floral decor can be very beautiful with candles and so elegant. Adding touches of greenery and maybe a few floral buds will help bring life to your table as well.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP