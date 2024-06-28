New details are emerging about a former NASA engineer accused of sexual assault. Thirty-seven-year-old, Eric Sim is now accused of recording his sexual encounters without consent.

According to a Harris County search warrant, Eric Sim recorded intimate encounters without letting the women know he was recording them. Sim is also accused of sexually assaulting several women.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston NASA engineer's bond set at $15,000 amidst sexual assault charges

During the initial search in February, detectives seized several of Sim's electronic devices. This week, Houston police returned to Sim’s home for another search after finding videos of his sexual encounters. The search warrant revealed evidence on the devices, including a folder titled "sex tapes."

According to the warrant, the women in the videos seemed to be unaware that they were being recorded. The documents also claim some cameras appear to be hidden in a pair of black framed eyeglasses.

"What this affidavit shows is we’ve got as close as you can get to video tape of consensual sex," said Neal Davis, the defense attorney for Eric Sim.

Sim’s attorney maintains that Sim did not do what he’s accused of.

"We have to keep in mind the misdemeanor of recording someone without their consent. If that in fact happened, that is not what he’s charged with," said Davis. "He’s been branded as a serial rapist. That’s a much more serious charge."

Davis said Eric Sim appears in court settings every month. He said if the case goes to trial, it may not be until fall.